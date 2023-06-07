Home / India News / Will review law banning cow slaughter, amendment to APMC Act: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will review the anti-cow slaughter law and amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will review the anti-cow slaughter law and amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act.

The chief minister was speaking to farmer leaders who called on him to convey their apprehensions about corporate agriculture, a government press release said.

"Farmer leaders expressed concern that the small and marginal farmers, who constitute more than 85 per cent of the total agriculturists in the state, will be affected due to the Union government's decision to introduce corporate agriculture," the statement said.

The CM said he will hold a separate meeting to discuss in detail the policies and regulations required for the development of the agriculture sector, the release said.

The Congress had opposed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and amendments to Land Reforms (Amendment) Act as well as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (Amendment) Act, 2020, introduced by the previous BJP government.

The amendment to the Land Reforms Act removed restrictions on purchase of land by non-agriculturists whereas the APMC (Amendment) Act enables farmers to sell their produce anywhere instead of restricting them to the APMC.

Topics :SiddaramaiahKarnataka governmentKarnatakaCow slaughterCow Slaughter Ban

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

