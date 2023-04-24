Home / India News / Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said NCP would have to act firmly if anyone is strategising to break the party, the comments coming against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move

Amravati
Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said NCP would have to act firmly if anyone is strategising to break the party, the comments coming against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move.

Notably, amid rumours that he is cosying up with the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister" of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the post of the CM "now also" instead of waiting for 2024 when Assembly polls are due in the state.

Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party (NCP) then it is their strategy. If we have to take any stand, then we have to do it firmly.

"It is improper to talk about this today because we have not discussed this (issue), Sharad Pawar said without elaborating.

He was responding to a question on rumoured attempts to break away Ajit Pawar from NCP in the event of 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are disqualified by the Supreme Court.

In his weekly column in 'Saamana' last Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed Sharad Pawar had told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting that nobody wants to switch over but his (Pawar's) family is being targeted.

If anyone takes a personal decision to leave NCP, it is individual issue, but as a party, we will never go with the BJP, Raut had quoted the Pawar senior as saying.

Ajit Pawar had denied speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and said he would be with NCP till he is alive.

Topics :NCPSharad Pawar

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Also Read

NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposes govt's plan to import milk products

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar

Nitish likely to meet Mamata in Kolkata on Apr 25, discuss Lok Sabha polls

Afghanistan already has a lot on its plate, but not enough food

Atiq murder shameful, doubt if people will get answers on incident: Sibal

Eye on CSR-I: Listed govt firms contributed Rs 2,900 crore to PM CARES

BJP 2019 report card: 50% arithmetic and 100% chemistry, shows data

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story