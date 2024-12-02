After causing significant traffic disruptions on Monday , the farmers’ march towards Delhi has raised concerns about whether the situation will improve on Tuesday. The march, announced last week, is expected to continue until December 6, with farmers aiming to reach Parliament during the ongoing winter session. This suggests a high likelihood of similar traffic jams in other parts of the city if tensions remain high. Police checkpoints further delayed commuters on key routes between Delhi and Noida on Monday.

Farmers' march towards Delhi

The protests are being held under the banner of multiple organisations, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). The farmers are demanding:

Delhi-Noida traffic chaos on Monday

On Monday, thousands of farmers marched from Greater Noida towards Delhi, causing severe traffic snarls on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. • Barricades were set up at key points, including Charkha Chowk, Mahamaya Flyover, and Dalit Prerna Sthal. • Intensive vehicle inspections by police to deter farmers from entering Delhi resulted in long delays for commuters.

• Farmers’ buses and tractors were stopped approximately 5 km before Charkha Chowk to avoid blocking the expressway, forcing many to walk to protest sites.

Commuters faced hours-long delays, with internal roads in Noida also gridlocked. Despite diversions to Kalindi Kunj and other alternative routes, congestion persisted.

Tuesday’s traffic outlook

Noida Police have indicated that security measures and vehicle inspections will continue, making further disruptions likely. Farmers remain determined to march to Parliament, showing no signs of retreat. Protest sites have already shifted multiple times, including locations such as the Greater Noida Authority office and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Protests at critical points, like the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana, raise additional concerns about potential spillovers into Delhi and adjoining areas.

SC urges farmers to not inconvenience public

Protesters have accused the government of failing to address their demands or initiate talks since February. The Supreme Court, while hearing related petitions, urged farmers to ensure peaceful demonstrations without disrupting public life. Justice Surya Kant stated, “Protests must remain within the framework of law,” but dismissed a habeas corpus plea for detained farmer leader Baljinder Singh Dallewal, allowing the petitioner to approach the court again if needed.

Will traffic woes persist in Delhi NCR?

Given the farmers’ determination and the ongoing winter session in Parliament, traffic disruptions at the Delhi-Noida border are likely to continue on Tuesday. Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes and anticipate delays. Until meaningful negotiations occur between the government and farmer groups, the stalemate and public inconvenience are expected to persist.