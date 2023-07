With 148 airports in place, over 12.3 mn people travelled via Udan flights

More than 12.3 million domestic passengers have travelled on "Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik" (UDAN) flights since the scheme was started in April 2017.

To facilitate the scheme, the government operationalised 148 airports, which included nine heliports and two water aerodromes, the government informed in a PIB release.

The release also talked about the reasons behind the delay in the development of these infrastructures. The report also detailed the limiting factors in the development of these facilities which included:

A) Delay in the grant of land from the state government.

B) New companies required more time to get permits.

C) Non-availability of suitable aircraft.

D) Leasing issues which included long lead time for delivery of small aircraft and challenges around procuring spares from outside the country.

E) Facilities like airports, heliports, and aerodromes take more time under state governments.