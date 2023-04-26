Home / India News / Withdrawing summons issued to Delhi CM Kejriwal: Goa police informs HC

The police had issued the notice suo motu to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener on April 13 under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)

Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
The Goa police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that they are withdrawing the summons issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he was asked to appear before them on April 27 in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly elections campaign.

The police had issued the notice suo motu to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener on April 13 under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). But Kejriwal challenged the summons issued to him by the Pernem police, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on April 27 in connection with the case.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki Menezes of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, during which the police submitted that they are going to withdraw the summons issued to Kejriwal. Talking to PTI, advocate Subodh Kantak, who represented Kejriwal, said the petition was disposed of by the bench after the police submitted that they are going to withdraw the summons.

The police notice to Kejriwal read, "During the investigation of a case about defacement of property, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you in relation to the present investigation."

The Kejriwal-led AAP won two seats in the 2022 polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

