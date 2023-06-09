Home / India News / Woman among three killed, 2 injured in fresh Manipur violence, says police

Woman among three killed, 2 injured in fresh Manipur violence, says police

In a fresh incident of violence in restive Manipur, at least three people, including a woman, were killed and two other injured by the suspected militants in Manipur's Khoken village, police said

IANS Imphal
Woman among three killed, 2 injured in fresh Manipur violence, says police

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a fresh incident of violence in restive Manipur, at least three people, including a woman, were killed and two other injured by the suspected militants in Manipur's Khoken village on Friday, police said.

Khoken village lies on the boundary between Kangpokpi and Imphal West district and the suspected militants and the victims belong to different communities.

According to the police, the extremists, who were reportedly dressed in khaki and driving military vehicles, came to the Khoken village early on Friday morning and fired upon villagers with automatic rifles.

Accusing the Meitei community for the killing, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said that this attack is yet another example of the utter disregard shown by the militants and demanded swift action should be taken against the perpetrators.

"The incident also violated the peace process called by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We urge upon the authorities to take decisive actions against the militants," the ITLF said in a statement.

It said that one of the victims, Domkhohoi, was shot dead inside a church when she was in early morning prayer.

Additional columns of the Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to control the situation in the Khoken village.

Meanwhile, reports of incidents of violence including burning of houses were received from two other districts. But official confirmation has not yet been received.

--IANS

sc/vd

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Biren Singh says 40 militants killed; fresh clashes break out in Manipur

Seven TTP militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

First step towards WFI elections, IOA ad-hoc panel gathers voters list

J'khand to probe misuse of farmers' Aadhaar cards for irrigation scheme

France hails 'hero with rucksack' who intervened knife attack on children

HSBC partners Tata Motors for EV financing solutions for salaried accounts

Witnessed Brij's inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers: Jagbir

Topics :ManipurviolenceDeath tollmilitants

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story