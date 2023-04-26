Home / India News / Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday

General News
Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Deepak.

Giving details, officials said, "On April 21, a woman booked a bike to Indiranagar and the driver took her phone on the pretext of checking OTP and started driving in the wrong direction."

After this, the woman jumped from the moving motorcycle to save herself and the video was recorded on CCTV cameras on the road.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read

After Bombay HC rap, Rapido shuts down bike taxi services in Maharashtra

Rapido shuts down app in Maharashtra; HC told firm doesn't have licence

Rapido flays Maharashtra ban on bike aggregators, may challenge it

Rapido moves SC against Bombay HC order to stop operation in Maharashtra

Bike taxis seek time till 2025-26 for electric vehicle transition

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Logistics efficiency helped India climb 6 places on World Bank's LPI: Govt

Delhi govt to develop 2,000 digital classrooms, tender floated for project

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

Topics :sexual assault against womenSexual misconductBengaluru

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story