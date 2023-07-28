Home / India News / Women account for nearly 49% of beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY: Centre

Women account for nearly 49% of beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY: Centre

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has made a conscious effort to put women at the centre of the national conversation on health

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has made a conscious effort to put women at the centre of the national conversation on health which has ensured their equal participation in it, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said women account for approximately 49 per cent of Ayushman card recipients.

Further, 141 health benefit packages under the health insurance scheme are exclusively earmarked for women, he said.

Correspondingly, utilisation of scheme services by women stands at approximately 48 per cent of the total authorised hospital admissions, he said.

A total of 4.78 crore and 9.22 crore Ayushman cards were created during 2019-20 and 2022-23, respectively, Baghel said in reply to a separate question. He added the number of Ayushman cards has significantly increased over the last years.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the government provides a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

