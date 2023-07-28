Home / India News / Facilities at Bharat Mandapam to promote conference tourism: MICE industry

Facilities at Bharat Mandapam to promote conference tourism: MICE industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Facilities at the world-class convention centre - Bharat Mandapam - in the heart of the national capital will help promote conference tourism and growth of the MICE industry in the country, a top government official said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 unveiled the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC)) complex at Pragati Maidan. He named the 123-acre complex, that will host the G20 Summit in September, Bharat Mandapam.

It is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

Briefing media about the complex, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that after the G20 meetings, the facilities here would help in promoting "conference tourism and that is an important tourism for us".

"After September, this venue will be available for different public programmes," he told reporters.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

At level 3 of the complex, a 7,000 seating capacity convention centre has been developed.

The exhibition halls provide a platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10.

The facilities at the complex include 24 meeting rooms, a multi-purpose hall with 4,000 seats, a plenary hall with 3,000 seats, auditoriums with 600 and 900 seats, a grand amphitheatre with 3,000 seats and over 5500 vehicle parking space.

Topics :tourismG20 meeting

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

