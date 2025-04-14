Home / India News / Women CPO rank holders stage blood-soaked protest in Kerala on Vishu

Women CPO rank holders stage blood-soaked protest in Kerala on Vishu

As part of the symbolic protest, they collected their blood to write the message Save WCPO 585/2022, underlining their urgent appeal for action

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
The rank holders alleged that the government has failed to fulfill its promise of increasing women's representation in the state police force. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Marking the 13th day of their ongoing agitation, women Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank holders staged a protest in front of the Secretariat, here, on Vishu day (Monday), holding placards written in their own blood.

Dressed in black as a symbol of protest, the demonstrators drew attention to the imminent expiry of the rank list on April 19.

With just five days remaining, the rank holders said they have repeatedly tried and failed to initiate talks with the authorities.

As part of the symbolic protest, they collected their blood to write the message "Save WCPO 585/2022," underlining their urgent appeal for action.

The women CPI rank list holders have been staging protest alleging that the government is willfully ignoring the rank list as only a few persons have received appointment from the list came into existence in 2022.

Last week, the protestors attempted to meet the Chief Minister by visiting his office in the Secretariat but had to return as they failed to secure an appointment.

On Saturday, the protesting women Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank holders staged a symbolic demonstration by performing a mime in front of the Secretariat, drawing attention to their ongoing struggle.

Many of the protestors shared that they overcame significant personal challengesincluding studying during pregnancy and quitting jobsto secure a place on the rank list.

Of the 967 candidates on the list, only about 30 per cent have received advice memos (recommendation letters) from the Public Service Commission (PSC), and just 213 have joined the service so far.

The rank holders alleged that the government has failed to fulfill its promise of increasing women's representation in the state police force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KeralaKerala PoliceKerala government

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

