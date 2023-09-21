Home / India News / Women's Reservation Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Meghwal

Sep 21 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
A landmark bill to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, which was approved by two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was introduced in the Upper House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Rajya Sabha will have a seven-and-a-half hour window to discuss the bill.The legislation is widely expected to get approval of the Upper House.

It will then require approval of majority of state assemblies. It will be implemented after a delimitation exercise based on Census data is completed.

This is the seventh attempt since 1996 to get the women's reservation bill passed.

Women presently make up for nearly half of India's 95 crore registered voters but comprise only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in state assemblies.

The 33 per cent reservation for women will not apply to the upper house of Parliament and state legislatures.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

