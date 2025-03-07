More women take the driver's seat: 46% of used car buyers are female

Number of women purchasing used cars in India has seen a sharp rise, with women buyers accounting for 46 per cent of Spinny’s customer base by March 2025, up from 26 per cent in 2024 and 16 per cent in 2023, according to new data from the used-car platform.

The company said in a statement that the increase signals growing financial independence and changing societal norms, particularly in urban centers. Delhi-NCR leads with 48 per cent of Spinny’s women buyers, followed by Mumbai (46 per cent), Bengaluru (41 per cent), and Pune (39 per cent), it said.

Non-metro cities, such as Lucknow and Jaipur, have also recorded a 20 per cent rise in demand, challenging the notion that car ownership is primarily an urban trend. The average age of female buyers falls within the 30-40-year range, reflecting a shift toward young professionals investing in personal vehicles.

Hatchbacks remain the most popular choice among women in the pre-owned market, with 60 per cent of buyers opting for automatic variants for ease of driving. The Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Suzuki Swift are among the top-selling models. Compact SUVs also account for 18 per cent of purchases.

Niraj Singh, founder and CEO of Spinny, said, “We believe it’s a woman’s world, and we are celebrating this with special offers for women buyers. Over the years, women have made up an average of over 32 per cent of our car buyers, and we remain committed to increasing this number.”