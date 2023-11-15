Home / India News / Workers remain trapped in Uttarkashi's collapsed tunnel as rescue hampered

Workers remain trapped in Uttarkashi's collapsed tunnel as rescue hampered

It has been three days since the tunnel collapsed but the labourers continue to be safe and healthy, one official involved in the rescue operations told Reuters

Reuters Lucknow
Photo: X@ANINewsUP

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rescue teams were unable on Wednesday to reach 40 workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel in India, as huge boulders were blocking efforts to create an evacuation passage, officials said.
 
It has been three days since the tunnel collapsed but the labourers continue to be safe and healthy, one official involved in the rescue operations told Reuters.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The trapped men have been given food, water and oxygen through a pipe since Sunday morning, after the tunnel caved in at 5:30 a.m. (0000 GMT).
 
"A heavy machine is being brought in from New Delhi to insert an evacuation pipe as the current one is being blocked by boulders," G.S. Naveen, relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh state, told Reuters.
 
There were about 50-60 men working on the night shift in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel, which is being built in neighbouring Uttarakhand state on a national highway that is part of the Char Dham Hindu pilgrimage route.
 
Local media reported on Tuesday that those near the exit of the tunnel got out, while the 40 who were deeper inside were trapped.
The Char Dham highway is one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
It aims to connect four pilgrimage sites revered by Hindus in Uttarakhand through 890 km (550 miles) of roads being built at a cost of $1.5 billion.
 
The mountainous region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods and the incident follows events of land subsidence that geologists, residents and officials have blamed on rapid construction in the mountains.
 
The project has faced criticism from environmental experts and some work had been halted after hundreds of houses were damaged by subsidence along the routes.
 
The work on the tunnel commenced in 2018 and was intended to be completed by July 2022, which has now been delayed to May 2024, a government statement said.
 

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Six-member expert panel probes incident

All trapped workers safe, says CM Dhami on Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 40 workers trapped, escape route being drilled

Sec 144 imposed in U'khand's Purola; police warn of action if law violated

From Lambretta to Aamby Valley Project: The rise and fall of Subrata Roy

Nasa, Isro gearing up to launch space mission to map globe every 12 days

India watching outcome of Biden-XI summit very closely: USISPF CEO Aghi

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM to launch schemes worth Rs 24k cr in Jharkhand

IMD warning for Andhra fishermen as Bay of Bengal weather intensifies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttarakhandworkersrescue

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story