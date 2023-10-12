Home / India News / Four killed and 30 injured in train crash in Bihar, says Railways

Four killed and 30 injured in train crash in Bihar, says Railways

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the authorities 'will find the root cause' of crash; families of those who died to get Rs 10 lakh

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
As many as four people died and an equal number were "seriously injured" in a train crash on Wednesday night near Buxar in Bihar, making it India’s second major rail accident this year.

The derailment of Delhi-Kamakhya North-East Express toppled two of its Tier-3 AC coaches and pushed others off track.

As many as 21 coaches derailed in the accident at 9:53 pm., according to officials of the East Central Railway. “A total of four people have died, four have been seriously injured, and 26 passengers have sustained simple injuries,” said a press statement.

An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured passenger. Media reports quoting government officials said 70 people were injured in the train crash.

"Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of the derailment," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on social media hours after the accident.

Evacuation of passengers and rescue operation through inspection of all coaches was completed late in the night.

A relief train was sent to the crash to evacuate passengers of the express train.

Around 90 trains have been either diverted or cancelled due to the accident. Medical relief and food was provided to the evacuated passengers of the train at Barauni station on Thursday morning.

According to reports, officials have indicated that poor maintenance of the track infrastructure may have been behind the accident, and a committee is now looking into the root cause of the accident.

As of 11:09 a.m., restoration work on tracks is in progress.

As many as 293 people died on June 2 in Odisha’s Balasore district in a pile-up involving three trains. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train were involved in the accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station.



First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

