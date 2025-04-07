'Symptom-free isn't disease-free': Apollo report reveals hidden epidemic

Apollo Hospitals on Monday launched the fifth edition of its Health of the Nation 2025 (HoN-2025) report with a clear message

Notably, 26 per cent were found to be hypertensive and 23 per cent diabetic when screened without any visible signs, underlining that a symptom-led healthcare model is no longer viable.

The insights presented in Health of the Nation 2025 are drawn from comprehensive, de-identified preventive health screenings of over 2.5 million individuals across the Apollo ecosystem in 2024.

The analysis integrates findings from electronic medical records (EMRs), structured clinical evaluations and AI-driven risk stratification. Data was validated and aggregated to highlight trends across age, gender and geography.

The report zeroes in on three pressing public health challenges: the rise of fatty liver disease, deteriorating health among post-menopausal women, and escalating obesity in children and students, all of which demand a shift from reactive to proactive care.

Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, "Driven by convenience and the relentless pace of life, our modern lifestyle has fueled a surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and depression. Even more concerning is that NCDs are no longer just adult issues -- they are now striking younger, leaving lasting impacts on health and quality of life. It's time to move beyond just treating diseases and focus on proactive prevention, building healthier lives and stronger communities. Let's unite against NCDs and secure our nation's well-being."

Key Findings at a Glance: Sixty-five per cent of 257,199 screened had fatty liver; 85 per cent had non-alcoholic silent heart risks;46 per cent of asymptomatic individuals had signs of early atherosclerosis.

Post-Menopausal Health Diabetes jumped from 14 per cent to 40 per cent; Obesity rose from 76 per cent to 86 per cent; 28 per cent of college students are overweight or obese; 19 per cent are pre-hypertensive. Hypertension was found in 26 per cent of over 4,50,000 individuals. 77 per cent of women and 82 per cent of men had Vitamin D deficiency.

Mental Health: 6 per cent of 47,424 individuals screened showed signs of depression.

Sleep Disorders: 24 per cent of 53,000 screened were at high risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).ProHealth Program Outcomes: 59 per cent reduced HbA1C, 51 per cent reduced BP, 47 per cent lost weight throughbehavioral nudging.

Hidden Disease, Visible Numbers: Fatty Liver as India's New Metabolic Signal

Once seen as a concern only for those who consumed alcohol, fatty liver has now emerged as a silent epidemic linked to obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Of the 257,199 individuals screened, a staggering 65 per cent had fatty liver, and 85 per cent of those were non-alcoholic.

Even more telling, more than half had normal blood tests, meaning traditional diagnostics alone do not detect early warning signs.

"The Health of the Nation Report reaffirms Apollo's long-standing thesis that the future of healthcare is early, data-led, and deeply personalized. When 65 per cent of people screened have fatty liver, 85 per cent of them being non-alcoholic, it signals the urgency for new diagnostics and early detection at scale. Traditional screening is no longer enough. Our ProHealth platform is not just empowering individuals to take control of their health; it is laying the foundation for scalable, predictive healthcare. This is the most sustainable way to reduce long-term costs, improve quality of life, and ensure healthcare access and outcomes for all. Apollo's mission is to democratize preventive health. The results from our ProHealth program show that with consistent nudges and real-time data, we can create a measurable population-level impact. Prevention is India's most scalable healthcare solution," said Dr Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

Women's Health: A Critical Turning Point Post-Menopause

The report highlights a dramatic escalation in health risks for women post-menopause. Diabetes rates spike from 14 per cent pre-menopause to 40 per cent post-menopause, obesity climbs sharply from 76 per cent to 86 per cent, and fatty liver prevalence rises from 54 per cent to 70 per cent. These significant shifts underline hormonal changes' profound impact on women's long-term health, emphasizing the necessity for proactive, personalized health strategies for women as they approach menopause.

Rising Cases of Obesity in Kids: The Heavy Truth We Can't Ignore Anymore!

Obesity among students is rising rapidly, posing serious long-term health threats. The report found that 8 per cent of primary school students were already overweight or obese--an alarming early indicator. This prevalence increases significantly through adolescence, reaching 28 per cent among college students, highlighting the compounding impact of lifestyle and dietary changes. Additionally, 19 per cent of college students were found to be pre-hypertensive, showing that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are taking root much earlier than previously recognized.

"The data presented in our HoN 2025 report, especially on women's health and childhood obesity, is both revealing and actionable. The post-menopausal surge in metabolic risks demands age-appropriate, gender-sensitive screening protocols. At Apollo, we are working to integrate these insights into a life-stage-based care model that supports women through every phase of health. Similarly, with rising obesity and pre-hypertension among students, we are enhancing school-based health programs and advocating for routine screenings in educational institutions. These aren't just findings--they are pathways to action, and we are committed to leading that transformation." - Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

Screening around 4,50,000 individuals in 2024 revealed that 26 per cent were hypertensive, often without any symptoms. Hypertension continues to be a key contributor to India's cardiovascular burden and remains underdiagnosed and undertreated. The report calls for standardized blood pressure monitoring and public health campaigns that make BP check a routine part of wellness.

Heart Disease Hiding in Plain Sight

Among asymptomatic individuals who underwent coronary calcium scoring, 46 per cent had calcium deposits, which are early signs of atherosclerosis. Of these, 25 per cent had obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD). Even more striking, 2.5 per cent of those with calcium deposits were under the age of 40. These figures reinforce the importance of advanced imaging techniques like calcium scoring and CT angiography for detecting early risk.

Mental Health: A Growing but Under-Recognized Challenge

Mental health has long lingered in the shadows of India's public health conversation, but the latest data shines a much-needed spotlight. Of the 47,424 individuals screened for depression using the PHQ-9 scale, 7 per cent of women and 5 per cent of men exhibited signs of clinical depression, with the burden peaking in the middle-age bracket (40-55).

These figures highlight not just a growing prevalence but also the deep societal stigma that continues to hinder early intervention. Apollo Hospitals is advocating for integrated mental health assessments in routine check-ups, wider use of digital mental health platforms, and community-level awareness to foster openness and timely care.

The Health of the Nation 2025 report reveals a startling trend: 1 in 4 Indians are at high risk for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)--a disorder closely linked to obesity, cardiovascular disease, and daytime fatigue.

Based on screenings of 53,000 individuals, 33 per cent of men and 10 per cent of women were identified as high-risk. Risk levels rise sharply with age, affecting 68 per cent of men and 22 per cent of women over 55. Despite its high prevalence, OSA remains underdiagnosed, often mistaken for general fatigue or stress. Apollo is calling for routine sleep risk assessments in metabolic screenings, stronger public awareness about OSA symptoms, and workplace wellness programs that address sleep hygiene as a core pillar of preventive care.

Cancer Detection: Age Trends Offer New Insights

In 2024, the median age for cervical cancer diagnosis was 49, for breast cancer 57, and for lung cancer 61--a full decade earlier than global averages. The report advocates lowering the age threshold for routine screening and driving awareness in urban and rural populations alike.Micronutrient Deficiencies: A Foundation Health Issue

Anemia affected 45 per cent of women and 26 per cent of men, while Vitamin D deficiency impacted 77 per cent of women and 82 per cent of men. Vitamin B12 deficiency was also significant, with 38 per cent of men and 27 per cent of women showing low levels. Among those under 40, the deficiency was even more pronounced--49 per cent of men and 35 per cent of women were vitamin B12 deficient. These gaps, if left unaddressed, can impair energy, cognition, and metabolic function. Apollo recommends widespread education as an essential first step towards improving national nutrition and long-term health.

Obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction: The Cascade Continues

The report highlights that 61 per cent of individuals screened were obese, with another 18 per cent overweight. Obesity continues to act as the root cause of a range of NCDs. Apollo supports expanding physical literacy in schools and workplaces and making BMI and metabolic screenings part of every annual health check.

Aim Toward a Preventive, Data-Led Healthcare System

Apollo Hospitals' Prohealth Program aims to advocate for a paradigm shift in India's healthcare approach--from curative to preventive and from symptom-led to data-driven. The organization's ProHealth program has been setting the precedent and has proven its effectiveness by integrating AI-driven alerts, personalized health nudges, and early interventions. The program tracks key health metrics in real time and provides actionable recommendations tailored to each individual, enabling proactive management of chronic conditions.

59 per cent of diabetics reduce HbA1C levels - 51 per cent of hypertensive participants lowered their blood pressure

47 per cent of overweight participants achieve weight loss

By addressing health risks early and guiding individuals with personalized interventions, the program aims to reduce the progression of diseases before they require complex treatment. Overall, the findings of HoN-2025 build a strong case for embedding preventive healthcare into public health policy, health insurance coverage, and workplace wellness. The way forward lies in early risk identification, lifestyle modification, and equitable access to diagnostics.