In the past three years, at least 38 per cent of Indian households have purchased packaged food items — well within their expiry date — which were found to be infested with insects, fungus, or other contaminants, reveals a new survey by LocalCircles, a community platform.

The findings, released on World Health Day 2025 , highlight a worrying picture of food safety in the country. According to the survey, from centipedes in ice cream tubs to dead frogs in wafers and rodents in syrups, complaints about infested food from well-known brands have repeatedly surfaced. Fungus in bread and insects in flour were also reported. However, consumer grievances often end with a refund, usually after a prolonged follow-up, while accountability in the supply chain remains weak.

Infested food, broken trust

The survey, which gathered over 40,000 responses from consumers across 341 districts, shows 59 per cent of respondents said they are likely to completely avoid a brand after experiencing infested products. Another 25 per cent said they would avoid that specific product, though not the brand.

Health concerns were also prominent, with respondents flagging risks such as food poisoning, allergic reactions, parasitic infections and exposure to harmful toxins. The problem, many believe, lies not just in food processing units but also in poor storage practices at various points across the supply chain including distributors, retailers, eCommerce warehouses, and dark stores.

Weakly enforced safety laws

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents demanded that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and state food departments ramp up audits and enforcement mechanisms. Many said inspections are often a mere formality, conducted only when certifications are due for renewal.

The finding also underscored the need for an accessible and effective grievance redressal system. It highlighted the weak enforcement of food safety laws, despite mandates under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and called on FSSAI and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to create a targeted action plan encompassing audits, awareness, enforcement and consumer feedback mechanisms.