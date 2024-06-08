Full list of world leaders invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony









"In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening," the official release said.

Delhi has been placed under a stringent multi-layered security plan to ensure safety during the event. According to Delhi Police officials, five companies of paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will be deployed to secure the event venue.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan will feature a three-tier security system both inside and outside. Delhi Police personnel will be stationed on the outermost layer, with paramilitary forces in the middle, and the President's house internal security on the innermost layer.

Around 2,500 police personnel, including five paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) companies, would be deployed around the venue, an officer said.

The Congress party said on Saturday that the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders had not been invited to the ceremony.

During a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Only international leaders have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it."