Full list of world leaders invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
Narendra Modi is scheduled to be sworn in as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term in Delhi on Sunday. The ceremony will be attended by 9,000 guests, including international leaders.

“The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” an official announcement read.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi. The Centre said that the guest list was guided by New Delhi's ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ which focuses on key island nations in the Indian Ocean region.




 
"In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening," the official release said.

Delhi has been placed under a stringent multi-layered security plan to ensure safety during the event. According to Delhi Police officials, five companies of paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will be deployed to secure the event venue.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan will feature a three-tier security system both inside and outside. Delhi Police personnel will be stationed on the outermost layer, with paramilitary forces in the middle, and the President's house internal security on the innermost layer.

Around 2,500 police personnel, including five paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) companies, would be deployed around the venue, an officer said.

The Congress party said on Saturday that the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders had not been invited to the ceremony.

During a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Only international leaders have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it."

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

