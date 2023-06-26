World now listening to India with more attention: Defence Minister Rajnath

India's prestige and stature have increased on the world stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a National Security Conclave at the University of Jammu, he said the world is now listening intently when India speaks, which was not the case earlier.

Under the Modi-led government, the prestige of India has gone up on the international stage and so has its stature. Earlier, when India used to say something at international forums, it was not taken so seriously, the defence minister said.

He said the situation has changed after Modi took over in 2014.

When India speaks at any international forum today, the world listens intently, he said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the prime minister's just concluded six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's outreach in foreign countries over the years, he noted that the prime minister of one country referred to him as "boss", while US President Joe Biden said Modi is so popular that one desires to have his autograph.

At a diaspora event in Sydney last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had described Modi as "the boss" and said his Indian counterpart was accorded a welcome that even American rock star Bruce Springsteen did not get while performing at the same venue in 2017.