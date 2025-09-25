Home / India News / World Sees India's defence strength: Goyal on 11 yrs of 'Make in India'

World Sees India's defence strength: Goyal on 11 yrs of 'Make in India'

India today sucessfully launch the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As the 'Make in India' initiative marks 11 years of success, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lauded the centre for its achievements in indigenous defence production.

"The world is a witness to India's defence manufacturing strength today! Guided by the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the nation has scripted landmark achievements in indigenous defence production, reflecting the success of the Make In India initiative," Goyal posted on X.

Meanwhile, India today sucessfully launch the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system, which is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the concerned agencies on the launch.

"India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features," Singh posted on X.

The Defence Minister asserted that the success of the flight test has put India in the group of selected nations that have developed "canisterised launch system from on the move rail network".

"Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight," Singh said.

"The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh highlighted that India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat was not merely to manufacture for its own needs, but to develop capabilities that allow India to become a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world.

Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdelatif Loudyi jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited's (TASL) state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco, on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco.

Spread over 20,000 square metres, the facility will undertake production of the indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8, jointly designed by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"For India, this initiative reflects the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' A self-reliant India, which is also an active and responsible player at the global level. The goal of our self-reliant India is not only to manufacture for its own needs but to create an ecosystem where India becomes a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world," Singh said.

"For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under self-reliance. We want to develop such capabilities that allow us to independently protect our nation while also maintaining engagement with global partners," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Kejriwal to get govt accommodation within 10 days, SG tells Delhi HC

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Govt plans nuclear liability fund to cover accident payouts over ₹1,500 cr

'I don't want to be a doctor': Maharashtra teen dies after NEET success

Topics :Piyush GoyalMake in Indiadefence manufacturing

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story