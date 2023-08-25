Home / India News / Would rather play India story than talk about developments in China: FM

Would rather play India story than talk about developments in China: FM

She made the remarks at the B20 Summit in the national capital while responding to a question on the impact of slowdown in China on India and the rest of the world

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said she would "rather play the India story" rather than talk about developments in China which is witnessing an economic slowdown.

She made the remarks at the B20 Summit in the national capital while responding to a question on the impact of slowdown in China on India and the rest of the world.

Acknowledging that developments in China is a matter of concern for all, she said "I would rather play the India story".

"While I'll keep a watch on the developments happening in China, I am more focused on India's moment, on the opportunities that exist in India, the skills, and the work culture where the young are revving to go forward and prove themselves. So, we should speak for India's strengths and not for the suffering of somebody else," the minister said.

The B20 Summit is being organised ahead of the G20 Summit next month.

"I am presenting India for the strength it has now. Particularly with the young population, which is a skilled English speaking population and a population which goes by a transparent system of governance and the system where legal remedies are available through courts," she said.

In her address, the minister talked about steps taken by the government to promote infrastructure development, startups and address climate issues.

She focused on five key priorities that are required for sustained global economic recovery -- emphasis on investment for spurring growth, global focus on investment in public health and education, climate change finance, diversification of supply chains, and taming inflation.

Also Read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

IMF negates cash-strapped Pakistan govt's claim of meeting loan conditions

China's $400 billion pension sends new warning over its debt risks

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

Blinken meets China President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions

Karnataka Governor felicitates ISRO Chairman and Chandrayaan-3 team

Mekedatu balancing reservoir only solution to Cauvery dispute: K'taka DCM

BJP MP seeks steps to act on those involved in subversive activities abroad

Criminal case accused under obligation to stand for test identification: SC

CJI Chandrachud declares Sep 8 as holiday in SC in view of G20 Summit

Topics :Finance ministerChinaDevelopment

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story