Home / India News / CJI Chandrachud declares Sep 8 as holiday in SC in view of G20 Summit

CJI Chandrachud declares Sep 8 as holiday in SC in view of G20 Summit

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday, all central govt offices in the national capital will be closed from Sept 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court will remain closed on September 8 with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday declaring it as a holiday in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital, a notification issued by the apex court said.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A notification issued on the apex court website said the CJI has declared September 8 as a holiday for the top court considering the office memorandum of August 24 issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday, all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit.

"Invoking the provision of sub-rule (3) of Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has declared September 8, 2023 as holiday for the Supreme Court of India and its registry and September 9, 2023 as holiday for the registry of the Supreme Court considering the OM issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (DoP&T)," read the notification issued by the apex court.

The order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said, "Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023, to September 10, 2023, on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi."

The summit will be attended by a number of heads of state and governments and heads of international organisations, it had added.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

Shah to chair western zonal council meeting on Aug 28 in Gandhinagar

Debt pause clause to be soon taken to the world bank board for approval

Indore tops in govt's Smart City contest 2022, followed by Surat, Agra

G20 ministerial meeting concludes with focus on MSMEs, global value chains

Topics :D Y ChandrachudCJISupreme CourtG20 summitDelhi

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story