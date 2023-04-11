WTO needs to hear and heed different voices: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

To make globalisation more transparent and beneficial for emerging markets, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) should hear and heed different voices, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told an American think-tank in response to a question on Tuesday.

She said that the country wasn't looking to reverse the benefits of globalisation but wanted it to be more transparent.

"I would love the WTO to be a lot more progressive, a lot more listening to all countries, and to be fair to all countries. It has to give more space to hear voices of countries, which have something different to say, and not just hear, but also somewhat heed, because today's message for the WTO should be to have more openness," Sitharaman said.

FM Sitharaman is currently visiting the United States. Her visit started Tuesday, and she will be there for a week. She will be attending spring meetings and a G20 finance ministers' meeting.

Responding to the question on the usefulness of multilateralism, Sitharaman said that India is committed to open and free trade and is actively pursuing trade agreements with several countries and regional groups. Still, it would like multilateral institutions to hear the voice of many emerging countries as well.

Sitharaman also said that to achieve a level playing field in global trade, it is necessary to prioritise domestic production, as India hopes to produce and meet both the internal and external demands, although there will be some collateral damage as well in the process.



"You need to have value chains come to India, come and produce in India, not just for India, but to export from India, for which again, we have come up with a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI), particularly in 13 such areas, which are priority sectors, sunrise sectors, where India didn't produce at all earlier. But at the same time, you need to get your raw materials and intermediaries which otherwise you do not have. So, it's not as if you're going to be so blindfolded to see that you'll just take a decision and it'll have no impact whatsoever outside."

Besides, the finance minister also outlined the agenda for India's G20 presidency as it aims to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with risks related to cryptocurrencies, bring together all countries to address the issue of debt distress and debt vulnerability being faced by middle-income and low-income nations on account of the continuing geopolitical tensions and the pandemic.

"Cryptocurrencies are a very important part of the discussion under India's G20 presidency, given so many collapses and shocks in cryptocurrencies. We seek to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with this matter. [Also] In G20, there is an opportunity for India to bring all countries together to address debt distress in middle-income and low-income countries. Multilateral institutions are coming up with resolutions for debt-laden countries in 3 to 5 years' time," she said.

Noting that the G20 presidency will be with the emerging markets in the next couple of years, she said it would bring their views to the front and onto the G20 table.

During her interaction, Sitharaman also drew attention towards the lack of funding for developing countries to achieve their climate objectives. She said India has come up with very ambitious, nationally determined goals in its fight against climate change and has been meeting its climate commitments through its own funding.

"Funding is there, but not available. Committed, but not actually disbursed yet. So, the $100 billion that we've been talking about has not happened at all. That could be something which many countries would want to speak about," she said.

On the business environment in the country, she said foreign investments have kept coming to India despite the bad press that India gets in Western nations.

"I would tell the prospective investors to come and look at what's happening in India rather than listening to perceptions being built by people who've not visited the ground but writing reports," she added.