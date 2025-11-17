X Corp challenges legality of 'Sahyog' portal takedown in Karnataka HC

Social media giant 'X' Corp has informed the Karnataka High Court that it received 29,118 government requests to remove content between January and June 2025, complying with 26,641 of them, a 91.49 per cent compliance rate.
The company argued that these figures contradict a single judge's September 24 finding that the platform intends to defy Indian law. The data was furnished as part of X's writ appeal against the order upholding the Union government's 'Sahyog' portal, the online system used to issue takedown directions to intermediaries.
In its recent appeal, X Corp contended that government agencies are unlawfully using Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Rule 3(1)(d) of the 2021 IT Rules, to issue content removal orders.
This, the company said, creates a parallel and unconstitutional mechanism that bypasses Section 69A of the IT Act, the only statutory process for blocking online content in India.
The Supreme Court, in Shreya Singhal versus Union of India (2015), had upheld the Section 69A framework and its built-in safeguards, the social media company cited.
X argued that Section 79 is merely a 'safe harbour' clause shielding intermediaries from liability and does not empower the government to direct content blocking.
Despite this, an October 31, 2023 MeitY memorandum allegedly authorised thousands of officials across ministries and state governments to issue blocking directions under Section 79(3)(b) and Rule 3(1)(d), sidestepping the stricter Section 69A procedure.
The company further claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, acting on MeitY's instructions, created a confidential 'Sahyog' portal to facilitate such takedown orders without statutory support or transparency.
According to X, this amounts to an impermissible extension of executive power and enables censorship without due process.
The petition cited several examples of state police and central ministries, directing the removal of political criticism, news reports, parody, and other lawful speech under Rule 3(1)(d).
X Corp submitted that Rule 3(1)(d) lacks the procedural protections mandated under Section 69A, such as reasoned orders and narrow constitutional grounds under Article 19(2).
Allowing the government to block content under a less rigorous mechanism, it argued, violates Article 14 and renders Section 69A redundant.
The single judge, it said, failed to consider these constitutional implications.
A key plank of the appeal is the allegation that the single judge misapplied the Shreya Singhal case, wrongly concluding that it had been diluted after the 2021 IT Rules replaced the 2011 framework.
X maintained that the Supreme Court ruling remains fully applicable because the core statutory provisions Sections 69A, 79 and the 2009 Blocking Rules have not changed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app