SC directs Uttarakhand govt to take steps to restore Corbett Tiger Reserve

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Gavai directed the chief wildlife warden to work in consultation with the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Commitee

The bench also ordered the framing of a tiger conservation plan in three months. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttarakhand government to undertake restoration measures to undo the damage, including felling of trees and illegal constructions, in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai directed the chief wildlife warden to work in consultation with the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee to ensure demolition of all unauthorised structures within three months.

"The CEC shall supervise the ecological restoration plan developed by Uttarakhand," the bench directed.

It directed the state government to undertake measures to compensate for the illegal tree felling.

"If tourism has to be promoted, it has to be eco-tourism," the CJI said while pronouncing the judgement.

"We have directed special treatment to those working in the core area away from their families," he said.

The state of Uttarakhand is directed to restore and repair the ecological damage caused to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the judgement said.

"With regard to the tiger safari... we have issued guidelines. We have held that it has to be in consonance with the 2019 rules. Rescue centres to be established and aid in treatment and care. Such centres to be near the tiger safaris. The number of vehicles needs to be regulated," it said.

The bench also ordered the framing of a tiger conservation plan in three months.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtCorbett National ParkCorbett Tiger Reserve

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

