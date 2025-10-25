Home / India News / Yamuna cleaner ahead of Chhath, says Delhi minister; AAP rejects claim

Yamuna cleaner ahead of Chhath, says Delhi minister; AAP rejects claim

The faecal coliform bacteria concentration in the Yamuna has come down to 7,900 units per 100 ml at Nizamuddin this year, from 11 lakh units per 100 ml last year, Verma said

Parvesh Verma
BJP MLA Parvesh Verma (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday said the Yamuna river's water quality ahead of Chhath was better than last year, citing data on faecal coliform bacteria.

Verma, in a joint press conference with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, slammed the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose leaders are targeting the BJP government over Yamuna pollution during the Chhath festival.

Verma said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) collected Yamuna water samples on October 9 and October 20 from eight points, including Palla, Wazirabad Barrage, Okhla Barrage, ITO, and Yamuna Canal, among others.

The faecal coliform bacteria concentration in the Yamuna has come down to 7,900 units per 100 ml at Nizamuddin this year, from 11 lakh units per 100 ml last year, Verma said.

The count similarly dipped over the year from 920 to 600 at Palla, from 16,000 to 800 at Wazirabad, and from 35,000 to 7,000 at ITO, he said.

They (the opposition) are baffled because our government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is doing a lot of work, and women are praising the preparations being made for the celebration of Chhath, the minister said.

According to Verma, water samples collected from ISBT also showed improvement with the bacterial count down to 8,000 this year from 28,000 in 2024.

It dropped to 7,900 from 11 lakh at Nizamuddin, to 2,700 from 18 lakh at Okhla, and to 1,600 from 22 lakh at Agra Canal, he said.

AAP leaders, including its Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, are raising the issue of Yamuna pollution, while the truth is that no DPCC reports on it were published during the AAP government's rule, he alleged.

In a post on X, AAP's Bharadwaj cited a DPCC report dated October 23, claiming that the Yamuna's water was not even suitable for bathing and contained human waste in alarming quantity.

He further alleged that the Haryana government had diverted water from the Eastern Yamuna Canal for a week, which would worsen pollution levels once the diversion stopped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal; Andhra CM alerts officials

West Bengal CM orders hospitals to tighten security after molestation cases

Veteran Hindi film actor Satish Shah passes away at the age of 74

3 in 4 Delhi-NCR residents say pollution harming health already: Survey

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passes away at 93 after blood infection

Topics :Parvesh VermaDelhi PollutionChhath Puja ghatsYamuna river

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story