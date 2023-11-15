Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chhath 2023: Special train This special train service on each Monday and Wednesday leaving from Puri will be assigned as the 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train, with departures from Puri scheduled at 11:30 PM.
Alternatively, the train departing from Patna will be known as the 08450 Patna-Puri Special, leaving Patna at 6 PM each Tuesday and Thursday.
Chhath Special 2023: No platform tickets at NDLS, Anand Vihar railway stations The Chhath celebration is set to occur on November 19-20. So, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been briefly suspended to deal with the rise of passengers and manage crowd control during the Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.
Also Read: Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease Diwali, Chhath festival rush
Also Read: Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease Diwali, Chhath festival rush