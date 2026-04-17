Yellow alert in Delhi as IMD predicts thunderstorms with light rain

As Delhiites were greeted by an unusually cloudy day amid rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in the national capital, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain later in the day in a few isolated pockets of the city.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius -- the highest so far this season -- while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

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Explaining the prevailing conditions, meteorologists said the haziness and cloud cover are due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western parts of Rajasthan and the neighbouring Pakistan.