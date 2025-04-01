'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh gets life term in sexual assault case

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced Pastor Bajinder Singh, a Christian preacher from Punjab’s Jalandhar, to life imprisonment in connection to a 2018 sexual harassment case.

The case dates back to April 20, 2018, when a Zirakpur-based woman filed an FIR against Singh, accusing him of rape. She alleged that the pastor coerced her into a non-consensual relationship by falsely promising to help her in relocating abroad. Reports also indicate that Singh allegedly recorded an obscene video of the complainant, reported The Tribune.

The FIR was registered at the Zirakpur police station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Besides Singh, five others — Pastor Jatinder, Pastor Akbar, Sattar Ali, and Sandeep Pehelwan — were also named in the case.

Another FIR: Assault caught on camera

This is not the first time the 42-year-old self-styled preacher has faced legal trouble. On February 28, another FIR was lodged against him after a 22-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment. Following this, the Punjab Police formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, and the Punjab State Women Commission took suo-motu notice, ordering security for the complainant.

Bajinder Singh’s rise to fame and church influence

Pastor Bajinder Singh gained prominence in 2012 as a Christian preacher. He founded two churches — ‘The Church of Glory and Wisdom’ in Tajpur, Jalandhar, and another in Majri, Mohali. His sermons attract thousands, with followers believing in his healing powers. His church services are broadcast live on YouTube through his channel, ‘Prophet Bajinder Singh,’ which has 3.74 million subscribers.

