Home / India News / Yoga is India's gift to the world: Murmu on 9th International Yoga Day

Yoga is India's gift to the world: Murmu on 9th International Yoga Day

On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that yoga is India's gift to the world. She also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here

ANI General News
Yoga is India's gift to the world: Murmu on 9th International Yoga Day

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that yoga is India's gift to the world. She also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

"Yoga is one of our civilization's great accomplishments and India's great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us," President Murmu said.

Urging everyone to perform yoga, she said, "On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said that the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'.

The Prime Minister is presently on his maiden state visit to the United States, during which he will lead celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today.

"At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," PM Modi said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

Also Read

9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance

International Yoga Day 2023: Modi to celebrate Yoga Day at UN Headquarters

Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 0.12 mn people set to join session

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Premium 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel Core i7-1360P

Yoga Day 2023: PM to host event at UN headquarters; check other details

PM Modi radical reformer, says American billionaire investor Ray Dalio

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai in relation to Covid jumbo centre scam

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes coronary bypass surgery

Delhi-Gurugram expressway waterlogged after heavy downpour, jam for 5 kms

PM Modi expected to raise areas of concern in meeting with President Biden

Topics :International Yoga DayDroupadi Murmuyoga

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story