Home / India News / ED raids 15 places in Mumbai in relation to Covid jumbo centre scam

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai in relation to Covid jumbo centre scam

The ED searched the premises of Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and Sujit Patkar who is a close friend of MP Sanjay Raut

BS Web Team New Delhi
ED raids 15 places in Mumbai in relation to Covid jumbo centre scam

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is raiding 15 premises in Mumbai and another outside the city as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged multi-crore Covid-19 jumbo centre scam.
The premises of Sujit Patkar, a close aide to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, and IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal—then additional municipal commissioner, BMC and a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray —are among those being searched.

Besides searching Patkar and Jaiswal's homes, ED officials are also raiding the premises of contractors and middlemen involved in the alleged scam, the Indian Express reported.
 
According to sources, the investigated locations include Lifeline Hospital Management Services in Sasmira Marg, Worli, and Patkar's House in Santacruz (East), among others.

The ED's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation into the alleged Covid jumbo centres scam is based on the Mumbai police case, which was registered in August last year at the Azad Maidan police station by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.
The FIR was registered against four partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services, including Sujit Patkar.

The case was later transferred to the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in October 2022.
In January of this year, EOW served notices to senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking information about contracts and payments made to Lifeline Hospital Management Services, which was contracted by the civic body to set up Covid-19 jumbo centres in Mumbai during the pandemic.

Later, other civic officials were investigated in connection with the matter. Among the others named in the FIR were Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Madanlal Shah, and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe.
(With agency input)

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate raids premises of 7 Cong leaders in Chhattisgarh

Only 3% PMLA cases have been against politicians: Enforcement Directorate

BIS conducts raids across Maharashtra to crack down on hallmarked jewellery

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes coronary bypass surgery

Delhi-Gurugram expressway waterlogged after heavy downpour, jam for 5 kms

PM Modi expected to raise areas of concern in meeting with President Biden

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Intense El Nino may push inflation up by 15-20 basic points, say experts

Topics :CoronavirusEnforcement DirectorateAaditya ThackeraySanjay RauthospitalsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story