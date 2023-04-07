Home / India News / Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 23, will perform the 'jalabhishek' of the deity of Ram Lalla with water from rivers of 155 countries

Ayodhya
Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:51 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 23, will perform the 'jalabhishek' of the deity of Ram Lalla with water from rivers of 155 countries, said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in Ayodhya.

A team led by Vijay Jolly, a Delhi-based devotee of Lord Rama, will hand over water from rivers of the 155 countries to Adityanath, Rai added.

The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya is going on in full swing and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is scheduled to open to people on January 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will perform puja of the 'jal kalash' on April 23 at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium.

The water of the Ravi river was first sent by Hindus from Pakistan to Dubai, from where it was brought to Delhi, Rai said.

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Next Story