No one thought Scindia, Azad would use such language for Rahul: Gehlot

Hitting back at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot said no one had thought that the duo would talk this way

Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Hitting back at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said no one had thought that the duo would start speaking such a low level language against the Gandhi scion.

He said the BJP leaders are tired because Gandhi has not shied away from raising the voice of people despite so many attacks.

That is why, a task has been given to these leaders who left the Congress. The ideology they had sworn to fight throughout their lives, today they have stood with the same fascist ideology at the behest of BJP leaders, Gehlot said.

Launching a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress, Scindia alleged the party has been left with no ideology, except the one of a "traitor who works against the country".

He attacked the Congress for giving Gandhi a "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case. He accused the party of pressuring the judiciary and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Scindia, who was once considered close to Gandhi, left the Congress following differences with the leadership and joined the BJP in 2020.

Similarly, Azad, who quit the Congress last year, said Gandhi was the primary reason why he and many others were not in the Congress today and claimed that one had to be "spineless" to remain in the grand old party.

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:02 AM IST

