Home / India News / Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused band members remanded to judical custody

Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused band members remanded to judical custody

Altogether, seven persons have been arrested by the SIT since October 1 in the case, and all have been remanded to judicial custody

Zubeen Garg
Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two band members of Zubeen Garg Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were remanded to judicial custody on Friday, after their 14 days of police remand ended in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.

The duo was brought to court and later taken away in separate police vans, after the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded them to judicial custody.

Authorities are tight-lipped about the prison where they will be lodged, following violence outside the Baksa District Jail where the five other accused in the case were taken on Wednesday, after they were remanded to judicial custody.

Both Goswami and Mahanta were arrested on October 3 after several days of interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and remanded to 14 days' police custody.

Altogether, seven persons have been arrested by the SIT since October 1 in the case, and all have been remanded to judicial custody.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

208 Naxals surrender in Dandakaranya; North Bastar now free from red terror

Diwali rush: IRCTC website crashes before Tatkal bookings, users frustrated

Cabinet expansion: Gujarat CM seeks Guv's permission to hold oath ceremony

1984 riots: HC to hear Sajjan Kumar's appeal against conviction in November

Police worked in coordination with other forces during Op Sindoor: BSF DG

Topics :AssamPoliceSingapore

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story