Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, seeks probe into his death

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint said they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday

Zubeen Garg
A SIT team visited Garg's residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday.

"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.

Garg's wife Garima and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."  He said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.

A SIT team visited Garg's residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he said.

"We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian music industryAssamNortheast India

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

