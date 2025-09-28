Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, seeks probe into his death

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday.

"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.

Garg's wife Garima and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it." He said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.