Karur stampede: What went wrong at actor Vijay's rally that left 39 dead?

A political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur turned tragic on Saturday as a massive crowd spiralled into chaos, leading to a stampede that killed 39 people and injured at least 65 others. Most of the adult victims were reportedly between 18 and 30 years old.

Authorities estimate that close to 50,000 people had gathered to hear Vijay, popularly called Thalapathy by his fans, in the run-up to next year’s Assembly elections. What began as a celebration quickly turned into one of the deadliest political event tragedies in the state’s recent history.

What led to the stampede? Reports point to poor planning and inadequate security as key reasons behind the disaster. According to a report in The Hindu, TVK organisers initially sought permission for rallies in four congested business areas, but police instead cleared Velusamypuram on Karur-Erode Road—a site recently used by AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami for a rally. Crowds began gathering as early as 9 am, though Vijay was scheduled to appear at noon. By 2 pm, fewer than 4,000 people were present, but numbers swelled rapidly after news spread that Vijay was travelling from Namakkal. His delayed arrival worsened the situation, with supporters waiting under the scorching sun, many skipping meals to hold their place.

According to the report, the critical moment came around 7 pm, when Vijay finally reached the venue. As his vehicle made its way through the throng, the crowd doubled in size, with those who followed his convoy reportedly joining those already gathered. In the push to make way for his bus, people fainted and fell onto a shed housing a generator and television broadcast van, triggering the deadly crush. Eyewitness accounts paint grim picture Survivors described the panic in harrowing terms. “I was pushed down by the crowd all of a sudden. There was absolutely no space to move. I subsequently fainted,” B Kanishka, a rally-goer, told The Hindu. Another, Karthick of Erode, added: “Poor planning and execution of the programme and lack of police personnel at the spot were also the reason.”

The morning after, the rally site was strewn with shoes, slippers, crushed water bottles, torn flags and broken poles—an unsettling reminder of the night’s devastation. A young man who escaped the crush told PTI that many fell into a low-lying sewerage by the road margin as panic spread. Political blame game begins The tragedy has quickly taken on political overtones. DMK spokesperson Saravanan blamed TVK for “wilfully” ignoring police instructions. “From day one, they were not willing to listen to the conditions imposed by the Police. They wilfully violated them,” he told PTI. Former chief minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called the incident “shocking and heartbreaking” and said his cadres were sent to hospitals to assist victims.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to Karur past midnight, visiting hospitals and consoling families. “The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have instructed that immediate medical treatment be provided,” Stalin posted on X, assuring best care for survivors. Helplines were also announced by district authorities. Vijay himself expressed anguish, writing, “My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief.” He extended sympathies to the families of “my dear brothers and sisters killed in Karur” and prayed for the recovery of those injured. Families shattered by loss According to official figures, the dead included 12 men, 16 women and 10 children. At Karur government hospital, overwhelmed staff rushed to treat the injured as ambulances arrived continuously through the night. Families wailed at the mortuary, struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of their loved ones.