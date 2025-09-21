Home / India News / Delhi to see clear skies as monsoon withdraws, AQI remains moderate

Delhi to see clear skies as monsoon withdraws, AQI remains moderate

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mostly clear skies over the national capital for the next week, signalling the end of the rainy spell

Mostly clear skies are likely to persist through the week. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies for Delhi on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius.
 
Mostly clear skies are likely to persist through the week, signalling the withdrawal of the monsoon that had briefly eased heat and humidity earlier this month.
 

Air quality remains moderate 

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘moderate’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 123 at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 21 stood at 131.
 
Across the National Capital Region, AQI levels were 121 in Gurugram, 144 in Noida, 194 in Greater Noida, and 174 in Ghaziabad. 
 
The CPCB classifies air quality as:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
401–500: Severe
 

Monsoon withdrawal underway 

The southwest monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa and Bhuj. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the next three to four days. 
 

Weather outlook across India 

Northwest India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at isolated places. Heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on September 20. Thunderstorms with lightning expected over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan over the next four to five days.
 
East & Central India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph expected in East India over the next five days. 
 
Northeast India: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms forecast over Assam and Meghalaya from September 20–24, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from September 20–23.
 
South India: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms expected over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from September 20–24.
 
West India: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely over Marathwada and Gujarat on September 20, and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra between September 20–26.
 

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

