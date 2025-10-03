Zubeen's autopsy report shared with Indian authorities: Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has extended the autopsy report of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to the High Commission of India.

According to a statement issued by the police, a copy of the autopsy report, along with their preliminary findings on his passing, has been handed over to the Indian authorities upon their request.

Police investigations are currently underway in the matter, while the public has been advised to refrain from sharing any videos or images related to the matter.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Thursday arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total arrests in the case to four.