Agriculture exports likely to reach $53 bn in FY24: Commerce ministry

India's agriculture exports this fiscal are expected to reach the last year's level of $53 billion despite restrictions imposed on shipments of certain key commodities, including rice, wheat and sugar

In 2022-23, the country's agri exports stood at $53 billion. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
India's agriculture exports this fiscal are expected to reach the last year's level of $53 billion despite restrictions imposed on shipments of certain key commodities, including rice, wheat and sugar, according to a senior government official.

In 2022-23, the country's agri exports stood at $53 billion.

"We expect that we would reach that level in spite of $4.5 billion-$5 billion impact due to the restrictions," Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here on Thursday.

The government has prohibited exports of wheat and non-basmati white rice and has imposed curbs on sugar exports.

He said the government is promoting exports of new products like bananas and value-added millet products to new global destinations.

"In the next three years, we are hoping to increase banana exports to $1 billion," he said.

Exports of fruits and vegetables, cereals, meat, dairy and poultry products registered a healthy growth rate during April-November.

Rice exports, however, declined 7.65 per cent to $6.5 billion during the same period.

Topics :Agriculture exportsIndian agriculturewheatBasmati rice

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

