Home / Industry / Agriculture / APEDA inks pact with Lulu Hypermarket for export promotion of agri-products

APEDA inks pact with Lulu Hypermarket for export promotion of agri-products

As per the MoU document, the group will promote and showcase a wide range of products in APEDA basket of agricultural and processed food products in their retail outlets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Commerce ministry's arm APEDA has inked a pact with UAE-based global retail major Lulu Hypermarket to promote Indian agri-products in the Gulf countries, an official statement said on Monday.

With this memorandum of understanding (MoU), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) would promote Indian agricultural products, including millets across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) member countries as the LuLu Group has its presence across these nations besides in Egypt and the Far East.

The Group is the fastest-growing retail chain in the Middle East and Asia.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the members of the GCC.

"To boost exports of agricultural products to the GCC, the APEDA has signed an MoU with global retail major Lulu Hypermarket LLC," it said.

As per the MoU document, the group will promote and showcase a wide range of products in APEDA basket of agricultural and processed food products in their retail outlets.

A dedicated shelf space (special sections or aisles) will be allocated within the Group's stores to display those products.

LuLu Group will also provide assistance in the labelling of products according to the requirements of different importing countries, it added.

Also Read

Lulu Group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in India to complete ongoing projects

Indian GCC market size to grow 144% to $110 billion by 2030: EY report

'Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf'

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Instacart goes from supermarket to stock market, raising $660 mn with IPO

Mother Dairy's Safal outlets to sell buffer onion at Rs 25 per kg

Wheat sowing falls as UP sugarcane farmers yet to clear kharif crop fields

Paddy politics heats up in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections

Govt's paddy procurement at MSP reaches 16.14 million tons so far

Cotton output estimated to be lowest in 15 years at 29.51 mn bales: CAI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ApedaLulu GroupGulf

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story