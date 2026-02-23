Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Basmati exporters seek separate Board for focussed attention on the sector

Basmati exporters seek separate Board for focussed attention on the sector

Some exporters want the new Board to function under the Ministry of Agriculture, to be carved out of APEDA

basmati rice
premium
Basmati is by far, one of India's largest agricultural export by value.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As India negotiates a litany of trade deals, the ₹60,000-crore basmati rice segment is strongly pitching for a separate ‘Basmati Rice Board’ on the lines of the Tea and Coffee Boards to be carved out of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda).
 
According to basmati exporters, this Board could ensure focused attention on the entire value chain — from seed production to final exports.
 
India is one of the world's largest exporters of basmati rice, accounting for almost 6 million tonnes in a financial year, valued around ₹60,000 crore.
 
Some exporters want the new Board to function under the Ministry of Agriculture.
 
Basmati is by far one of India's largest agricultural exports by value. 
 
The crop, cultivated across GI-notified regions of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Jammu and Punjab, supports the livelihoods of 1.5-2 million farmers in the Indo-Gangetic belt.
 
Meanwhile, in a communication with the Centre, basmati exporters have argued that though the country has the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BDEF) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for research, there is no dedicated agency to manage the entire value chain of basmati exports.
 
The exporters are demanding the creation of a separate Board to ensure that purity and IPR-related issues of basmati rice are handled in an efficient manner. Also, they want to ensure that farming is done in a scientific and sustainable manner using good agricultural practises (GAP), in adherence with strict phystosanitary norms.
 
“Such a Board will also effectively deal with all issues related to residual levels in Indian basmati rice, something which is a major area of concern for us. This compels countries to put up non-tariff barriers,” an official said.
 
The exporters said if ICAR-developed basmati rice varieties are directly made available to the farmers, then it would ensure purity of seeds, aroma, texture and higher earnings for farmers.
 
The proposed Board will help protect India’s GI and patents infringement of Indian basmati. It would ensure sustainable agriculture in line with changing climate and use of low pesticides in crops.
 
The exporters, a significant number of whom are from Punjab under the banner of Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters Association and All India Rice Exporters Association, have also said that Apeda has a broad mandate covering multiple commodities.
 
Therefore, it cannot provide the “single-minded focus, scientific depth, legal capability, and field-level presence” required for a GI-sensitive product like basmati.
 
“A statutory Board could establish uniform seed protocols, maintain DNA profile databases, enforce buffer zones, and strengthen monitoring at farm and border levels to prevent adulteration and protect market share,” exporters said in letters addressed to top government officials.
 
The letters also flagged increasing competition from Pakistan and stressed the need for enhanced research, farmer training, and improved post-harvest systems. It proposed the creation of a Basmati Research and Innovation Institute integrated with the ICAR. This would drive breeding programmes, pest management, and residue compliance systems tailored to international standards.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for making tree planting a mass movement

Premium

Budget 2026 shifts focus to allied sectors as farm economy diversifies

India allows limited Chinese equipment imports for key sectors

Farm interests safeguarded in India-US trade deal: Agri Min Shivraj Chouhan

Indian exporter secures US order for 5,000 tonnes basmati rice: IREF

Topics :AgricultureBasmatiIndian export

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story