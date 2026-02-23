Basmati exporters seek separate Board for focussed attention on the sector

As India negotiates a litany of trade deals, the ₹60,000-crore basmati rice segment is strongly pitching for a separate ‘Basmati Rice Board’ on the lines of the Tea and Coffee Boards to be carved out of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda).

According to basmati exporters, this Board could ensure focused attention on the entire value chain — from seed production to final exports.

India is one of the world's largest exporters of basmati rice, accounting for almost 6 million tonnes in a financial year, valued around ₹60,000 crore.

Some exporters want the new Board to function under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Basmati is by far one of India's largest agricultural exports by value.

The crop, cultivated across GI-notified regions of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Jammu and Punjab, supports the livelihoods of 1.5-2 million farmers in the Indo-Gangetic belt.

Meanwhile, in a communication with the Centre, basmati exporters have argued that though the country has the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BDEF) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for research, there is no dedicated agency to manage the entire value chain of basmati exports.