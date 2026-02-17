Budget 2026 shifts focus to allied sectors as farm economy diversifies

This trend in non-crop segments of Indian agriculture might continue into the future. According to a 2024 working group report of NITI Aayog, the demand for milk in India is projected at 480 million tonnes (MT) in 2047-48 in the BAU or ‘business as usual’ scenario, and at 527-606 MT in HIG or ‘high income growth’ scenarios.
As per the NITI report, BAU is a scenario where economic growth continues at an annual rate of 6.34 per cent (achieved between 2011-12 and 2019-20) while HIG is a scenario where growth jumps to 7-8 per cent.
By 2047-48, demand for eggs, meat and fish is estimated at 16, 21 and 37 MT, respectively, in the BAU scenario, while a HIG scenario could see demand in the 18-21, 24-29 and 41-48 MT ranges, respectively.