Bayer, Mitsubishi, Shell, Temasek to generate carbon credits for farmers

Four big global companies — Bayer, GenZero (a wholly-owned arm of financial major Temasek), Shell and Mitsubishi — have decided to scale up their carbon credit programme in nine states to empower farmers.

The credits are generated through the adoption of smart agriculture practices — Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) and Direct Seeded Rice (DSR).

Since over a year, the project, which was being run on a pilot basis, has positively impacted 10,000 farmers, covering more than 25,000 hectares.

Bayer and Mitsubishi are global leaders in the agriculture space while Shell is big in energy.