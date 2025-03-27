Centre approves direct procurement of chana, mustard and lentil at MSP

The Union government has approved the direct procurement of 2.8 million tonnes of chana (gram), 2.82 million tonnes of mustard, and 0.94 million tonnes of lentils at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the current rabi season to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for their crops.

Farmers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are expected to benefit from this decision, an official statement said.

The purchases have been approved under the revamped PM-AASHA (Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan) scheme. Under this scheme, the government has committed to procuring 100 per cent of tur (pigeon pea), urad (black gram), and masoor (lentils) if prices fall below the MSP for the next four years, until 2028-29.

For the 2024-25 kharif season, the Centre has also approved procurement of tur at MSP from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the procurement window for tur in Karnataka has been extended by 30 days, from 90 days to May 1, 2025. The government has also procured record quantities of soybean during the kharif season after market prices fell below the MSP.

So far, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) have procured 0.24 million tonnes of tur from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana at MSP, benefiting nearly 1,71,569 farmers in these states.

In Uttar Pradesh, a major tur-growing state, prices are currently ruling above the MSP.

Announcing these decisions, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Modi government’s objective is to benefit farmers and it will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this goal.

He also appealed to states to ensure that no procurement takes place below the MSP. Procurement of copra (both milling and ball varieties) has also been approved in Tamil Nadu.

“The government has also ensured the use of NAFED and NCCF portals to simplify the registration and procurement process for farmers,” Chouhan said in the statement.