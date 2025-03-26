Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt mandates weekly wheat stock reporting to curb market speculation

Govt mandates weekly wheat stock reporting to curb market speculation

Under the directive, all legal entities must declare their wheat stock positions on the government's online portal every Friday until further notice

wheat crop
The wheat stock limit currently in place is set to expire on March 31. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
The government has introduced a mandatory weekly wheat stock reporting requirement for traders, wholesalers, retailers and processors from all states and Union territories, starting April 1, as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage food security and prevent market speculation.

Under the directive, all legal entities must declare their wheat stock positions on the government's online portal every Friday until further notice, according to an official statement.

The wheat stock limit currently in place is set to expire on March 31.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution will closely monitor the disclosures to control prices and ensure consistent wheat availability throughout the country.

Entities not yet registered on the portal are urged to do so immediately and begin their weekly stock reporting, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :wheatretailers

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

