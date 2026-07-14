Centre bans paraquat dichloride herbicide over human health concerns

After months of deliberations, the Central government has formally issued an order banning the widely used plant protection chemical paraquat dichloride with immediate effect over concerns about its adverse impact on human health, the continued history of poisoning incidents, and the absence of a specific antidote.

The plant protection chemical has already been banned in more than 70 countries for various reasons, the most prevalent of which is its adverse impact on human and animal health. Stakeholders have been asked to send their objections by August 13 on the draft ban order, an official notification said.

Meanwhile, according to industry sources, paraquat dichloride is a non-selective herbicide registered for controlling weeds and grasses in agricultural and non-agricultural areas, playing an important role in modern weed-management systems globally and in India.

In India, paraquat dichloride (24 per cent SL, or soluble liquid) is the most widely marketed formulation, extensively used in crops such as tea, coffee, cotton, paddy, sugarcane, maize, rubber, grapes, wheat, and other plantation crops. It is a contact herbicide that rapidly desiccates weeds by damaging plant cell membranes within hours of application. As per the 2023-24 trade record, the technical material used for making paraquat is imported into India in bulk consignments weighing around 17,000-35,000 kg per shipment from countries such as Taiwan, China, and the United Kingdom. Based on commonly adopted field recommendations, a single bulk consignment of paraquat may support weed-management operations across nearly 21,000-44,000 acres of agricultural land.

Some big names in India’s plant protection sector have paraquat formulations. Reacting to the ban, Kalyan Goswami, director general of the Agro Chemical Federation of India (ACFI), said the sweeping prohibition presents significant operational and economic challenges for the agricultural sector that require careful reconsideration. “We shall be reaching out to the authorities to engage in further dialogue to explore balanced solutions that address safety without compromising the livelihoods of our farmers,” Goswami said. He said paraquat, considered the third most widely used herbicide globally, remains important for rapid weed control across multiple crops, helping farmers address labour shortages, reduce manual weeding costs, and support timely land preparation and conservation agriculture.