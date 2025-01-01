Centre extends additional subsidy on DAP, costing up to Rs 3,850 crore
Chouhan says NCEL enters into agreement with Indonesia to supply 1 million tonnes of non-basmati white riceSanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
To prevent any retail price hike, the Centre today extended the additional subsidy on di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) beyond December 31, 2024, enabling companies to maintain the current price levels at Rs 1,350 per bag. The extension is expected to cost the exchequer an additional Rs 3,850 crore.
Sources said that without the subsidy extension, fertiliser companies were planning to raise DAP prices by at least Rs 200 per bag to compensate for under-recoveries due to increased import costs. DAP is the second most consumed fertiliser in the country after urea.
Additionally, the Union Cabinet extended two flagship crop insurance schemes—Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS)—by one more year, until 2025-26. It also approved a separate Rs 824.77 crore fund for technology infusion in the implementation of these schemes.
The fund will be used to provide digital assistance to the crop insurance schemes, aligning them with the 15th Finance Commission period.
On the DAP subsidy, the Centre had last year announced a one-time special package of Rs 3,500 per tonne, valid from April 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, with a financial implication of Rs 2,625 crore to keep prices stable. This package was in addition to the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) provided by the government for non-urea fertilisers in the Budget.
The package aimed to cover the additional costs incurred by companies for importing finished DAP or its raw materials, which had risen due to longer transportation routes caused by geopolitical tensions.
The extension of the subsidy beyond December 31, 2024, means that the total subsidy for non-urea fertilisers in FY25 could exceed the Budget Estimate of Rs 45,000 crore.
Data shows that as of November 2024, actual subsidy spending on non-urea fertilisers had reached 83 per cent of the Budget Estimate.
Experts noted that even with the extension of the additional subsidy on DAP, under-recoveries for retailers selling DAP at Rs 1,350 per bag will still amount to approximately Rs 40 per bag, assuming the landed price of imported DAP is around $640 per tonne.
India imports around half of its annual DAP requirement of approximately 11 million tonnes, while the raw materials for domestic production are almost entirely imported.
NCEL to export 1 million tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Indonesia
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) which is cooperative registered under Multi-State Cooperatives Act and promoted by four other bodies has entered into an agreement to export 1 million tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Indonesia. Chouhan who was addressing reporters on the New Year also said that Centre will work as per the Supreme Court guidelines with regards to the ongoing farmers’s agitation on Punjab-Haryana borders. On demand of the protesting farmers for a meeting with Chouhan, the minister said that he is always willing to meet farmers. Chouhan also chaired a review meeting of the rural development ministry where he ordered quick allocation of 1 million new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-G).