Centre to launch revised standards for organic agricultural products

The government will introduce new standards for organic agricultural products, aligning them with the latest European Union (EU) grades. This initiative aims to enhance clarity and transparency in processes while strengthening regulatory oversight using data analytics.

According to Abhishek Dev, chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) 2014 is being updated to reflect changes in the international organic landscape and global markets over the past decade. He stated that the revision aims to improve clarity and transparency. The new standards are scheduled to be released on January 9.

India’s export of organic products is regulated under the NPOP, which has been in effect since 2001 and is administered by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the Foreign Trade Development and Regulation (FTDR) Act.

In the domestic market, the NPOP is recognised under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations as part of the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Food) Regulations, 2017, alongside the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) managed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. The NPOP outlines standards for organic production, establishes criteria and procedures for accrediting certification bodies, and governs the use of the India Organic logo. Its standards align with international regulations for the import and export of organic products.

The NPOP standards for crop production have been recognised by the European Commission and Switzerland as equivalent to their national standards and are also accepted by Great Britain. A mutual recognition agreement (MRA) for organic products with Taiwan was implemented on July 8, 2024. Negotiations for an MRA with Australia are at an advanced stage, according to the commerce ministry.

APEDA has been designated as the secretariat for implementing the NPOP and overseeing the operations of certification bodies.

Also Read

The NPOP regulations have been periodically updated, with the seventh edition announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in 2014. The upcoming NPOP 2024 aims to improve clarity and transparency while strengthening regulatory oversight through data analytics. Key changes include clarifying certification requirements for grower groups, streamlining the farmer transition process, and improving transparency for certified organic operators. Basic information about grower group farmers will be made publicly accessible on certification bodies’ websites, and the Internal Control System (ICS) of grower groups must have an office near the group’s location.

The revised NPOP will feature a revamped traceability system supported by data analytics and a mobile app for inspecting and verifying operators, including grower group farmers, to strengthen certification oversight.

India has emerged as a significant supplier of organic products over the past two decades. Organic food exports have grown steadily, rising from $213 million in 2012-13 to $494.80 million in 2023-24.

Indian organic products are exported worldwide, with major destinations including the United States, the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, Australia, the Middle East, and Asian countries. Key export items include cereals and millets, processed food, tea, spices and condiments, dry fruits, sugar, medicinal plant products, pulses, coffee, oil cake/meal, and oilseeds.

Since its implementation in 2001, the NPOP has positioned India as a global leader in organic exports, establishing the India Organic brand and boosting the country’s organic trade worldwide.

Meta keywords