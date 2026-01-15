Centre to soon frame rules to integrate MGNREGA workers into VB-G RAM G

The Central government will soon frame rules to make the transition of existing MGNREGA workers seamless into the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme. This could include accepting current e-KYC-enabled MGNREGA job cards into the new regime and allowing work at the same job sites, senior officials explained.

The new Act, which will soon be notified by the Centre, will give states six months of transition time, within which they must individually notify the same.

The rules for the normative allocation of funds to states will also be notified soon, the official explained.

“We would do everything possible to ensure that integration of existing MGNREGA workers into the new VB-G RAM G scheme is as hassle-free as possible,” a senior government official said. He added that, just like MGNREGA, the VB-G RAM G scheme would also be universal and demand-driven. On the argument that, unlike MGNREGA, under VB-G RAM G the Centre will have the power to notify or denotify any area in the country where it wants the scheme to continue or discontinue, officials said similar provisions existed even in the MGNREGA Act. “In MGNREGA, the Act clearly mentioned that the programme is applicable in the whole of India except for areas where Central legislation does not work. This was specifically for regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, where Article 370 prohibited the application of many Central Acts. Now that Article 370 does not exist, we did not feel the need to provide for this blanket approval,” the official explained.

He said under MGNREGA too, the Centre retained the right to notify or denotify any area. On the categorisation of gram panchayats into categories A, B and C, the official explained that this has been done to ensure the developmental needs of all panchayats are met uniformly. The categories will be determined based on certain parameters, such as distance from the nearest urban centre, and will be only an indicative guideline for states and not compulsory for them to follow. “We have a template scheme ready for states to adopt if they want to,” the official said.

He added that to ensure transparency in VB-G RAM G, social audits have been institutionalised and made stricter. The scheme will be integrated with the ‘Panchayat Nirnay’ application of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. He said weekly public disclosure of work undertaken under VB-G RAM G will have to be made. There will be an ‘e-measurement’ book to record all payments made against work done by the technical assistant. “To ensure equitable distribution of Central funds, two major steps have been taken. The first is normative allocation of funds based on well-defined criteria, for which rules are being framed, and the second is categorisation of panchayats into three categories,” the official explained.