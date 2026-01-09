India to host global conference on women in agriculture in March

After a long gap, leading global and Indian organisations such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), in collaboration with other organisations, will organise a global conference on women in agri-food systems at Pusa from March 12 to 14, 2026.

The conference, likely to be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu, comes at a time when the share of women in India’s total workforce engaged in agriculture has risen from 30 per cent in 2017-18 to almost 49 per cent in 2023-24, while that of men in the total workforce engaged in agriculture has declined from 40 per cent to 36 per cent during the same period.