After magnets, China halts speciality fertiliser shipments to India

China has suspended the export of speciality fertilisers to India over the past two months, The Economic Times reported today, citing senior executives from major importing firms. These fertilisers, crucial for enhancing yields of high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables, continue to be shipped to other countries.

Inspections withheld despite no official ban

Shipments bound for India are being withheld through procedural delays. Chinese authorities have reportedly ceased inspections of consignments meant for Indian buyers, effectively stalling exports without announcing an official ban, The Economic Times reported, citing sources.

Normally, India imports between 150,000 and 160,000 tonnes of speciality fertilisers during the June–December period. India relies on China for approximately 80 per cent of its speciality fertiliser requirements. Rajib Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), stated that China had been restricting suppliers of speciality fertilisers to India for the past four to five years, but this time, the restrictions amounted to a complete halt.

China expands trade restrictions beyond fertilisers China’s recent actions are not confined to fertilisers. Since April, it has also restricted exports of rare earth materials, impacting global supply chains for critical industries such as automotive and electronics. Manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and India are now experiencing shortages of essential components like industrial magnets. Domestic growth stifled by regulation despite rising demand India’s micronutrient fertiliser market is projected to exceed $1 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent, according to the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI). Despite this growing demand, domestic manufacturers face major hurdles under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO).