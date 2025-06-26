Home / Industry / Agriculture / After magnets, China halts speciality fertiliser shipments to India

After magnets, China halts speciality fertiliser shipments to India

China has reportedly stopped inspecting fertiliser shipments to India, effectively halting exports without an official ban as India relies heavily on Chinese supply

Agriculture, Rural consumption, farm sector, rural landscape
China has reportedly stopped inspecting fertiliser shipments to India, effectively halting exports (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
China has suspended the export of speciality fertilisers to India over the past two months, The Economic Times reported today, citing senior executives from major importing firms. These fertilisers, crucial for enhancing yields of high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables, continue to be shipped to other countries.
 
Inspections withheld despite no official ban
 
Shipments bound for India are being withheld through procedural delays. Chinese authorities have reportedly ceased inspections of consignments meant for Indian buyers, effectively stalling exports without announcing an official ban, The Economic Times reported, citing sources.
 
Normally, India imports between 150,000 and 160,000 tonnes of speciality fertilisers during the June–December period. India relies on China for approximately 80 per cent of its speciality fertiliser requirements. Rajib Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), stated that China had been restricting suppliers of speciality fertilisers to India for the past four to five years, but this time, the restrictions amounted to a complete halt.
 
China expands trade restrictions beyond fertilisers
 
China’s recent actions are not confined to fertilisers. Since April, it has also restricted exports of rare earth materials, impacting global supply chains for critical industries such as automotive and electronics. Manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and India are now experiencing shortages of essential components like industrial magnets.
 
Domestic growth stifled by regulation despite rising demand
 
India’s micronutrient fertiliser market is projected to exceed $1 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent, according to the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI). Despite this growing demand, domestic manufacturers face major hurdles under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO).
 
Industry groups blame policy for import dependence
 
Industry groups argue that existing policies favour Chinese imports and hinder Indian manufacturers. The Chamber for Agri Input Protection (CAIP), based in Ahmedabad, added that no other sector, including pharmaceuticals, is subject to such stringent oversight. Startups and local firms are required to obtain multiple licences and maintain offices and warehouses in each state where products are sold. In contrast, foreign suppliers enjoy comparatively light regulatory obligations, needing only to meet basic import norms to distribute nationwide, industry bodies said.
 
India’s fertiliser imports still heavily reliant on China
 
Government data show that India imported 7 million tonnes of urea in 2023–24, worth $2.6 billion. Of this, 1.86 million tonnes—valued at $730 million—originated from China. Additionally, India imported 10.65 million tonnes of phosphate and potash (P&K) fertilisers, with 2.2 million tonnes supplied by China.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

